Arunachal: JNC Pasighat Bids Farewell to Principal Dr Tasi Taloh

PASIGHAT- Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, on Thursday organised a farewell ceremony at its auditorium to mark the superannuation of its Principal, Dr Tasi Taloh, concluding a career spanning 39 years in the field of education.

The event brought together faculty members, staff, students, and family members to reflect on Dr Taloh’s professional journey and his contributions to the institution. Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang traced Dr Taloh’s academic and professional path, beginning from his early life in Ledum village to his graduation from JNC and completion of a doctoral degree at Rajiv Gandhi University.

Dr Sitang highlighted Dr Taloh’s role in institutional development, including the installation of CCTV systems, completion of an environmental audit, and expansion of the college’s academic network through memoranda of understanding with national and international institutions. He also noted Dr Taloh’s efforts in securing college land and safeguarding it through prolonged legal proceedings.

Speakers from various departments recounted Dr Taloh’s tenure as an administrator and educator, noting his leadership roles in school education and his service as head of institutions including IGGC and Tirap. Faculty members referred to his emphasis on academic discipline, student welfare, and infrastructure development across departments, including science laboratories, sports facilities, and student support units such as the NSS and the Alumni Association.

Several speakers highlighted initiatives undertaken during his tenure, including the establishment of the Mass Communication department, the launch of a community radio station, and the procurement of specialised educational assets. Faculty members also recalled his role in conflict resolution, student engagement, and administrative support during critical academic and institutional challenges.

Representatives from the ministerial staff and women faculty members acknowledged his support for administrative reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and initiatives aimed at improving working conditions and gender-sensitive facilities on campus.

A personal perspective was shared by Dr Aido Taloh, daughter of the outgoing Principal, who spoke on behalf of the family and reflected on Dr Taloh’s commitment to education, discipline, and public service. She noted the central role the college played in the family’s life and described his professional ethic as a source of inspiration.

In his farewell address, Dr Tasi Taloh spoke about the challenges of his early education and professional journey, acknowledging the support of his family, particularly his wife, and his colleagues. He described his 21 years at JNC as a defining phase of his career and dedicated his achievements to the collective efforts of the college staff. He urged continued institutional support for the incoming Principal to ensure sustained progress.

The programme concluded with cultural performances by faculty and staff, including traditional Kado and other dances, marking the end of Dr Taloh’s tenure and celebrating his long association with the institution.