Arunachal Cabinet Clears Reforms, Hydropower Boost at Anini

ANINI- The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, convened on Friday at Anini, the district headquarters of Dibang Valley, under the Arunachal Pradesh government’s flagship Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative. The meeting marked another step towards decentralised governance by bringing policy deliberations closer to people in remote regions.

The Cabinet discussed a broad spectrum of developmental, administrative, and institutional reforms and approved several decisions aimed at strengthening governance, enhancing transparency, improving service delivery, and promoting inclusive growth.

To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), the Cabinet approved replacing the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, with a Bill. The amendment allows the appointment of eligible retired officers as Chairperson, in addition to serving officers, to address disruptions caused by frequent transfers.

In a move aimed at restoring public confidence in recruitment, the Cabinet approved remedial measures recommended by the One-Man Inquiry Commission to strengthen and streamline the functioning of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), with the government stating that the measures would ensure fair and transparent recruitment processes.

The Cabinet approved SGST reimbursement concessions for two major hydropower projects revived through Memoranda of Agreement signed in 2023 — the 1,200 MW Kalai II Hydroelectric Project on the Lohit River in Anjaw district, being developed by THDC India Limited, and the 680 MW Attunli Hydroelectric Project on the Tangon (Talo) River in Dibang Valley, being developed by SJVN Limited. Both projects will be implemented through joint ventures with 26 per cent equity participation by the state government.

With a cumulative investment of around Rs 21,700 crore, the projects are expected to generate approximately Rs 458 crore annually in free power and Rs 84 crore annually under the Local Area Development Fund. The Cabinet also approved lifetime annuity grants for project-affected families through the LADF, in addition to compensation and rehabilitation packages, making them long-term stakeholders.

Further decisions included a one-time relaxation of Superintending Engineer recruitment rules in the Department of Hydro Power Development, approval of the Renovate–Own–Operate–Transfer (ROOT) Policy for Small Hydropower Projects, 2026, and creation of 150 teaching posts in Special Education to promote inclusive education.

The Cabinet approved repeal of obsolete State Information Commission rules following amendments to the RTI Act, implementation of the Electronic Inner Line Permit (e-ILP) system, and new or amended recruitment rules across several departments, including Indigenous Affairs, Water Resources, Agriculture, and Disaster Management.

A major governance reform approved was the Arunachal Pradesh Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, aimed at decriminalising minor offences and replacing imprisonment with monetary penalties to improve ease of doing business.

To strengthen grassroots governance, the Cabinet approved creation of posts in Zilla Parishads and the Directorate of Panchayati Raj, along with relaxation of experience criteria for specialist doctors and creation of physiotherapist posts in the Health Department.

The Cabinet also approved institutionalisation of youth talent programmes, reviewed social security schemes, renamed the Regional Apple Nursery at Dirang to reflect its expanded mandate, and discussed administrative reforms and digital governance initiatives.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister and Cabinet colleagues inaugurated the newly constructed District Secretariat at Anini.