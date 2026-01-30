Arunachal

Arunachal: Inter-District Youth Exchange Begins in Aalo

A five-day Inter-District Youth Exchange Programme was inaugurated at Aalo to promote cultural understanding and unity among Arunachal Pradesh’s youth.

AALO-  A five-day Inter-District Youth Exchange Programme was inaugurated on Tuesday at Aalo in West Siang district, aimed at promoting cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and unity among young people from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

As part of the programme, 35 youth participants along with two escorts from Papumpare district arrived in West Siang, the host district, to take part in the exchange. The initiative seeks to provide a structured platform for youth from both host and guest districts to interact, share cultural traditions, exchange ideas, and build lasting social connections.

The inaugural event was attended by Lige Lollen, President of the BJP West Siang unit, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, and Eken Bame, Circle Officer, West Siang District, Aalo, who attended as the Guest of Honour. Both speakers highlighted the role of youth exchange programmes in strengthening national integration, promoting cultural appreciation, and nurturing leadership qualities among young citizens.

Officials said the programme has been designed to facilitate meaningful cultural interaction between participants from Papumpare and West Siang districts through a series of activities, discussions, and cultural presentations scheduled during the exchange period.

The initiative also aims to encourage dialogue among youth from diverse backgrounds, fostering a sense of brotherhood and social harmony while celebrating the cultural diversity of the state.

Organisers noted that such inter-district exchanges play an important role in empowering young people, strengthening cooperation between districts, and contributing to long-term social cohesion in Arunachal Pradesh.

