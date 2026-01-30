Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Muktur Village

MUKTUR- The second Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp was successfully inaugurated on Tuesday at Muktur Village Primary School under Duitongkhar Circle, marking another step towards strengthening inclusive governance and last-mile service delivery in remote areas of Tawang district.

The camp was inaugurated by Namgyal Angmo, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, in the presence of Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Lungla, Tashi Dhondup; AC-cum-DPO Sangey Wangmu Mosobi; Circle Officer, Duitongkhar, Tsetan Droma; and other heads of offices.

On the same occasion, Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 of NITI Aayog was officially launched for the Jemiethang–Duitongkhar Aspirational Block, aimed at improving key development indicators through targeted interventions.

Nearly all government departments participated in the outreach programme, delivering essential services directly to villagers. Services availed included Aadhaar enrolment, Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadi Yojana, free medical and eye check-ups, and awareness sessions on Arunachal Nyaya Byavasta Yojana (ANBY), Arunachal Nyaya Kalyan Yojana (ANKY), and other social welfare schemes.

During the Jan Sunwai, villagers presented grievances and local issues before the Deputy Commissioner, many of which were addressed and resolved on the spot, highlighting the effectiveness of the decentralised grievance redressal mechanism.

The Deputy Commissioner also distributed science kits and sports items to Muktur Primary School to encourage learning and physical activity. In addition, hybrid vegetable seeds and horticultural tools were distributed to villagers to promote livelihood activities, while AB-PMJAY cards were handed over to eligible beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner urged residents to maximise the benefits offered under the camp and informed that similar SAD 2.0 camps would be organised in other remote villages of the district. She also highlighted the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), encouraging villagers to register grievances online for timely resolution by concerned authorities. Emphasising active citizen participation, she called upon villagers to contribute constructively to local development.

While returning from the camp en route to Lungla headquarters, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the under-construction library and new academic block at Kuntse Upper Primary School, road widening and maintenance works connecting Duitongkhar Circle headquarters with Zangkhar village, and new school infrastructure at Loudung village.

Earlier, Circle Officer Tsetan Droma welcomed the gathering and encouraged villagers to make full use of the government services provided at their doorstep.

Officials said the event marked a meaningful stride towards citizen-centric governance, enhanced participation, and effective last-mile service delivery in the district.