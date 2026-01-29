Arunachal: Papum Pare Plans PPP Revival of Tourism Assets

YUPIA- The Papum Pare District Tourism Promotion Council on Thursday discussed the modalities for leasing out tourism infrastructure under the Department of Tourism, as part of a broader effort to revive defunct assets through a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The meeting, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Yupia, was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, who expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of several tourism properties in the district. She highlighted the poor state of the Tourist Lodge (Holiday Inn) at Sagalee, noting that prolonged neglect had rendered the facility non-functional.

Emphasising the need for realistic and practical lease agreements, the Deputy Commissioner said the terms should account for land value and existing tourist footfall to attract serious and capable bidders. She stressed that an unrealistic pricing structure could deter genuine private participation.

Also Read- Arunachal University a Top Priority: CM Khandu

The council decided that three major tourism assets—the Adventure Tourism Camping Site at Jote Poma, the Mini Resort and Adventure Tourism Camping Site at Huto, and the Tourist Lodge at Sagalee—would be leased out through a transparent tender process by floating a Notice Inviting Tender (NIT).

Yadav stated that the PPP model could help restore the functionality of these assets while reducing the financial burden on the government. She assured that the district administration would extend full cooperation to private parties demonstrating commitment and capacity to develop the facilities responsibly.

Also Read- Panchayats Key to Viksit Bharat Vision: CM Khandu

She also advised the District Tourism Officer to draft lease agreements carefully to avoid legal or administrative complications in the future. According to her, effective development of these sites could significantly strengthen tourism activity in Papum Pare district.

ADC Sagalee Higio Yame informed the council that the unused Tourist Lodge at Sagalee had become vulnerable to anti-social activities due to neglect. She welcomed the move to revive the asset, stating that reopening it for tourism would help restore its original purpose and benefit the local economy.

The meeting was attended by ADC Balijan Takar Rava, ADC (HQ) Tame Yajum, DACO Tana Maro Tara, District Planning Officer Chukhu Tajo, District Research Officer Amem Tayeng, and other council members.