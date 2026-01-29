Arunachal University a Top Priority: CM Khandu

PASIGHAT — Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), the state’s first state-owned university, remains a top priority for the government, assuring continued support for infrastructure expansion, academic growth and institutional strengthening.

Inaugurating the third edition of the Arunachal Pradesh University Festival (APUFEST) 2026 at Pasighat, the Chief Minister said that although the Arunachal Pradesh University Act was passed in 2012, the institution remained non-functional for several years. He said the present government revived the university after assuming office, undertaking focused planning on location, infrastructure and operational readiness.

Khandu said the university became operational in 2022 with the inauguration of its administrative block, followed by the appointment of its first Vice Chancellor, Prof Tomo Riba. Academic sessions also commenced the same year, and the first batch of students has since graduated, with the convocation presided over by the Governor, who serves as the Chancellor of the university.

Complimenting the Vice Chancellor, Registrar Nani Darang, faculty and staff, the Chief Minister said establishing an institution from the ground up is a challenging task, but the university has made notable progress within a short span of three years. He expressed satisfaction with the pace of infrastructure development and said the campus is nearing a finishing stage, enabling it to scale up academically.

Referring to a memorandum submitted by the student fraternity and suggestions put forward by the Vice Chancellor, Khandu assured that genuine requirements and shortcomings would be addressed. He said infrastructure development would continue to be prioritised and assigned responsibility to the Education Minister to take the university forward.

With the Chief Secretary, Education Commissioner and senior officials present, Khandu said the timing of the programme was significant as the state budget is approaching. He assured that identified shortfalls would be reflected in forthcoming budget provisions.

Highlighting the need for land expansion, the Chief Minister said the university was initially planned on approximately 100 acres, which appears inadequate for future growth. He urged local MLAs, district administration and community leaders to facilitate land expansion, stating that limited space would restrict infrastructure and academic expansion.

Khandu also called for a review of the university’s master plan in consultation with professional architectural firms, with the aim of developing a campus capable of attracting foreign students. He emphasised the need to strengthen both infrastructure and faculty quality and directed the Education Commissioner to assess faculty and staff shortages and move proposals through the Cabinet in a time-bound manner.

On education reforms, the Chief Minister said Arunachal Pradesh is undergoing significant changes in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is to be fully implemented by 2030. He said reforms include rationalisation and closure of unviable schools, noting that around 700 schools have been shut down to address issues of planning and quality.

He informed that Arunachal Pradesh University currently runs 11 academic departments and offers PhD programmes in disciplines including Commerce, Economics, Education, Social Work and Travel Studies. He added that sports infrastructure development at the university campus would also be taken up, with provisions in the upcoming budget.

Referring to the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, Khandu said development must reach every state, district and village, and stressed that students would play a decisive role in nation-building. He urged students to contribute through public service, entrepreneurship, agriculture and other sectors, and noted that discussions are underway for student and faculty exchange programmes with institutions in Japan.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Academic Block ‘A’ at the university campus. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini, legislators, district administration officials, and university faculty and officials were present on the occasion.