Arunachal: Mishmi Takin Statue Unveiled at Anini Town

ANINI- In a move aimed at promoting sustainable and eco-conscious tourism, a statue of the endangered Mishmi Takin was unveiled at the heart of Anini town in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The statue was unveiled by MLA-cum-Advisor to the Minister for Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Mopi Mihu, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok, Sub-Divisional Officer Lijum Ete, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Theko Tayu and District Transport Officer Lamwang Aran.

Anini falls within the natural habitat of the rare Mishmi Takin, an endangered species native to the Eastern Himalayas. Officials said the installation of the statue symbolises the district’s resolve to pursue development that aligns with the protection of its fragile ecology and biodiversity.

The programme also included plantation of flowers along the Mishmi Takin Point (MTP), aimed at enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the area while reinforcing the message of environmental responsibility.

An oath-taking ceremony followed, during which officials and participants collectively pledged not to kill or consume wild meat and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting wildlife and the natural environment.

Heads of various government departments and administrative officers participated in the event, reflecting a coordinated approach towards conservation-driven development in the district.

Officials said such initiatives are part of broader efforts to position Anini as a premium tourist destination that prioritises ecological sustainability, conservation awareness and respect for local biodiversity.