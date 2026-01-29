Arunachal: Former Minister Takar Marde Passes Away

ITANAGAR — Former Arunachal Pradesh minister and senior political leader Takar Marde died on Wednesday morning at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 64 years old at the time of his passing.

Marde, a native of Aya Marde village in Upper Subansiri district, began his political career in 1987 as a zilla parishad member and later served as an anchal samiti member from 1992 to 1998.

He was first elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1999 from the Dumporijo constituency on an Indian National Congress ticket and was re-elected from the same seat in 2004.

During his political tenure, Marde held various significant positions, including Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and Chairman of the State Planning Board, contributing to governance and rural development initiatives in the state.

His death has drawn widespread condolences from political leaders and government officials. Governor K.T. Parnaik described Marde’s passing as a loss of a “compassionate and dedicated social activist” who devoted his life to uplifting marginalised sections of society.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also mourned the loss, highlighting Marde’s leadership, wisdom and commitment to public welfare throughout his career.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed grief on social media, calling Marde a seasoned politician and kind-hearted leader whose contributions to Arunachal Pradesh will be remembered.

Marde is survived by three wives, three sons and a daughter. Plans are underway to transport his body from New Delhi to Dibrugarh and then to his native village in Dumporijo, where people will be able to pay their final respects ahead of his last rites.