Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Seba, Debeyar Circle

SEBA/ DEBEYAR Circle – The flagship public outreach programme Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 was successfully conducted at Seba in Debeyar Circle on Wednesday, with strong public participation and coordinated service delivery by multiple government departments.

The programme was attended by Ms. Elizabeth Dupak, APCS, In-Charge Circle Officer of Debeyar, who underscored the importance of taking government services directly to citizens to ensure inclusive, transparent, and accessible governance. She said such initiatives play a crucial role in strengthening trust between the administration and the public.

Residents from across the circle participated in large numbers, availing a range of services offered under a single platform by line departments of East Kameng district. Services provided during the camp included health check-ups, updating of ration cards, opening of bank accounts, services from the electrical division and horticulture department, issuance of official certificates, Aadhaar enrolment, and fire safety demonstrations.

Additionally, agricultural seeds and equipment were distributed to farmers, while services related to textiles and handicrafts were also extended to beneficiaries. Officials said the integrated approach helped streamline service delivery and address multiple public needs in one setting.

The initiative significantly reduced the need for residents to travel long distances to access basic government services, while also raising awareness about various welfare schemes implemented by the state and central governments.

The programme concluded with positive feedback from the public, reflecting the administration’s continued emphasis on citizen-centric governance and last-mile service delivery through outreach-based initiatives.