Arunachal: Pema Khandu Lays Foundation Stone for Govt Quarters in Namsai

NAMSAI- The foundation stone for the project titled “Construction of Accommodation for Government Officers and Staffs at Namsai, Namsai District” was laid on Wednesday under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2024–25 scheme.

The foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, in the presence of senior members of the state government and administration. The project has an estimated cost of Rs 1,865.70 lakh and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

According to official details, the project will be executed by the Department of Urban Affairs, Namsai Division. The scope of work includes the construction of Type-III government quarters comprising two residential blocks with 12 units each.

The project also provides for site development works, internal cement concrete roads, paver block parking areas, a main entry and exit gate, and a compound wall. Provision has been made for the construction of an additional residential block with 12 units in the future.

The programme was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister Kento Jini, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Jikke Tako, and Oken Tayeng, and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, IAS, along with senior officers and officials.

Briefing the media on the occasion, Chief Minister Khandu said that old and dilapidated government quarters across the state are being demolished and reconstructed in a phased manner to provide better and modern residential facilities for government employees. He informed that two such residential units are being inaugurated on the same day, while construction of a third unit is currently underway.

The project is aimed at strengthening residential infrastructure for government officers and staff while supporting planned urban development in Namsai district, officials said.