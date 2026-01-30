Arunachal: Mi-17V5 Helicopters Battle Forest Fire in Lohit

LOHIT- The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed Mi-17V5 helicopters to combat a major forest fire in the Lohit Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, conducting high-altitude aerial firefighting operations in coordination with the Indian Army, state authorities, and disaster response agencies.

According to officials, IAF crews operated at elevations of nearly 9,500 feet, executing multiple sorties to drop over 12,000 litres of water on fire-affected areas. The fire had spread across steep and inaccessible ridges overlooking the Lohit River, where ground-based firefighting efforts were severely constrained by rugged terrain and limited access.

The blaze, exacerbated by dry weather conditions and strong winds, prompted swift inter-agency coordination. Army units, including elements of the Spear Corps, assisted in ground-level containment efforts while aerial operations focused on slowing the fire’s advance toward nearby habitations and ecologically sensitive zones.

The Mi-17V5 helicopters were equipped with Bambi buckets for precision water bombing. Operating in rarefied air at high altitudes significantly reduces lift capacity, requiring advanced piloting skills and careful coordination between aircrew and ground teams, officials said.

In an official social media post, the IAF described the mission as demonstrating “exceptional courage and precision,” reiterating its commitment to safeguarding lives and protecting fragile Himalayan ecosystems during natural disasters.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed appreciation for the IAF’s rapid response and acknowledged the coordinated efforts of all agencies involved in the operation through an update shared on social platforms.

Officials stated that the joint aerial and ground response has significantly slowed the spread of the fire. No casualties or damage to civilian property have been reported so far. Authorities confirmed that monitoring and containment efforts remain ongoing.

Experts have noted that forest fires are becoming increasingly frequent in the Himalayan region during prolonged dry spells, highlighting the growing vulnerability of mountain ecosystems to climate variability. The exact cause of the Lohit Valley fire is still under investigation, with officials stressing the need for preventive measures and sustained vigilance.

The operation underscores the Indian Air Force’s expanding role in disaster response and humanitarian assistance beyond its conventional defense responsibilities, particularly in remote and strategically sensitive regions.