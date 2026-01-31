Arunachal: Road Safety Month Campaign Concludes in Papum Pare

DOIMUKH- The National Road Safety Month 2026 campaign concluded in Papum Pare district with a road safety awareness and enforcement programme conducted near Dree Ground along NH-415 on Friday. The campaign was organised by the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Papum Pare, in collaboration with the Itanagar Road Safety Committee (IRSC), Capital.

Observed from January 1 to January 31, National Road Safety Month aims to promote safe road behaviour and reduce traffic-related accidents through awareness, enforcement, and community engagement.

The programme witnessed active participation from multiple departments, including the District Transport Office (DTO), District Medical Office (DMO), Capital/Yupia, Naharlagun Police, Traffic Police Capital, Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Capital/Yupia, and the Naharlagun Highway Division. Officials said the coordinated effort was aimed at sensitising road users on various aspects of road safety and legal compliance.

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet Clears Reforms, Hydropower Boost at Anini

During the campaign, road users were educated on provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and its amendments introduced in 2019, including road safety do’s and don’ts. General awareness on traffic discipline and safe driving practices was accompanied by medical health check-ups for commercial vehicle drivers.

Awareness activities included direct interaction with road users and distribution of informational pamphlets. Simultaneously, enforcement action was carried out against traffic violations detected during the drive.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Announces Major Projects for Dibang Valley

According to officials, enforcement during the programme led to registration of three cases of seat belt violations, 40 cases involving defective number plates, 10 cases of dark film removal, 50 cases of riding without helmets, five cases of underage driving, and two cases of overloaded vehicles.

In addition, 120 commercial vehicle drivers underwent medical health check-ups, including eye screening and blood pressure examinations, as part of the safety initiative.

Officials said the day-long programme concluded successfully due to the coordinated efforts of all participating departments and stakeholders. With this event, the National Road Safety Month 2026 campaign, observed under the banner of DRSC Papum Pare and IRSC Capital, formally concluded in the district.