Arunachal: AI Career Guidance Training Held in Keyi Panyor

YACHULI- The District Administration of Keyi Panyor, in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation, organised a one-day training programme on career guidance and skill development at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall on Thursday, aimed at strengthening career counselling mechanisms in government schools across the district.

The programme introduced an AI-based Career Awareness and Guidance application, jointly developed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, NCERT–PSSCIVE, and the Wadhwani Foundation. Officials said the platform provides structured and verified career information to students, teachers, parents, and counsellors, enabling informed career exploration and planning.

According to organisers, the application highlights cross-sector livelihood opportunities and outlines future career pathways linked to skills, education, and employment trends. All content available on the platform has been vetted and approved by national education authorities, ensuring reliable and quality guidance.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti, emphasised the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in education and career planning. She stressed that early exposure to career guidance at the school level is crucial in helping students understand their interests, aptitudes, and long-term opportunities.

Explaining the functionality of the AI-based Career Advisor App, the Deputy Commissioner said the platform enables students to assess their interests through guided questions and receive recommendations on suitable career options, subject combinations, and skill pathways. She noted that such tools can help reduce uncertainty among students after completing school education.

She further highlighted the central role of teachers in ensuring the success of the initiative and urged them to familiarise themselves thoroughly with the application. Teachers were encouraged to actively disseminate information about the app and integrate its use into regular guidance and mentoring activities in schools.

The training programme included sessions on career counselling, fundamentals of artificial intelligence, self-presentation skills, and problem-solving and innovation. Around 100 teachers, including Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), and Headmasters and Principals from government schools across Keyi Panyor district, including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Yachuli, participated. Officials from the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) office were also present.

The Wadhwani Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation established in 2000, works in the field of job-oriented education and skill development with the objective of enabling young people to build sustainable careers and dignified livelihoods.

Officials said the initiative reflects the district administration’s broader vision to enhance the quality of education and career guidance through modern, technology-driven tools. Teachers were urged to carry forward the learnings from the programme to help students pursue meaningful, skill-based, and employment-oriented career paths.