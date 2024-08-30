Arunachal: New Executive Members Inducted into RGURSF for 2024-2025 Session

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) held an induction ceremony today at the RGURSF office to welcome the newly elected executive members for the 2024-2025 session.

The event began with a warm welcome address by the outgoing Vice-President, Chibom Jilen, who highlighted the achievements of the outgoing team. He emphasized the successful resolution of the RGU Ph.D. Ordinance issue, the organization of a first three-day international seminar, and the publication of a book on the seminar’s proceedings.

The new executive members inducted were Mr. Tagru Talu as President, Mr. Nabam Saha as General Secretary, Mr. Ranu Dubi as Vice-President, Mr. Lokpa Tamang as Convenor, Mr. Kakul Doley as Finance Secretary, and Mr. Sange Tsering as Assistant Finance Secretary.

In his address, the newly inducted President, Tagru Talu, spoke about the various challenges faced by scholars and the state as a whole, highlighting the pressing issues that need to be addressed.

Vice-President Ranu Dubi highlighted the importance of joining the forum with the intention of serving the interests of scholars and the university, rather than pursuing selfish goals. He also discussed the need for a proper post creation system instead of the current deputation system for scholars in job placements.

Other newly inducted executives shared their perspectives on the various issues plaguing the academic world, emphasizing the need for proactive engagement and solutions.

Outgoing executives such as Heta Meto, Tashi Lungtan Kee, and Yuma Narah reflected on their experiences during their tenure. The advisory committee members, including Jimmy Sonam, Tem Kutung, and Mige Kambu, offered their insights and advice, urging the new team to be leaders rather than bosses.

The outgoing Assistant General Secretary, Miss Isha Basar, delivered the vote of thanks, sharing her experiences and advising the forum to steer clear of involvement in community-based student election activities, emphasizing that such matters should never be entertained within the forum.