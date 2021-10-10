Sports

Arunachal: NDRF Inter-Battalion Yoga, Volleyball competition concludes

October 10, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: NDRF Inter-Battalion Yoga, Volleyball competition concludes
ADVERTISEMENT

DOIMUKH-  Closing ceremony of Inter-Battalion (E & NE Zone) Yoga and Volleyball competition was held at 12NDRF HQ Doimukh on 09 October’ 2021. In these events total 04 teams of NDRF (1st Bn, 2nd Bn, 9th Bn and 12th Bn) were participated and represented all the states east of Bihar to Arunachal Pradesh, including Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

Final Volleyball match was played between 2NDRF Kolkata v/s 12NDRF Itanagar, in which 12NDRF Itanagar won the match by 3-1 and grabbed trophy for the first position. Third position was secured by 1NDRF Guwahati. A very impressive and nail biting match was played between both teams.

Arunachal: NDRF Inter-Battalion Yoga, Volleyball competition concludes

Yoga competition including Yogasana, Artistic single pair & group Yoga, Rhythmic & Free Flow Yoga dance was also conducted and 2NDRF secured first position and 1NDRF was runner up.

The colorful closing ceremony also arranged and Sh. Rajesh Thakur, Commandant, 12NDRF, Itanagar was chief guest and presented the trophy to the winning team and other teams. He has praised all participating NDRF units and HQ DG NDRF for initiative and contribution towards sports. He emphasized upon the game spirit, physical fitness and winning is not the only option but participation is also a big achievement. Sports learns us discipline & art of life and declared formally closed the event.

Tags
October 10, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal appoints Dinesh Mongia as head coach

Arunachal Pradesh appoints Dinesh Mongia as head coach

September 1, 2021
Itanagar: Talo Mugli launches jersey of Kamle district badminton team

Itanagar: Talo Mugli launches jersey of Kamle district badminton team

August 31, 2021
12 NDRF Itanagar organized “EMCHI OPEN” (Men’s doubles) Lawn Tennis Tournament

12 NDRF Itanagar organized “EMCHI OPEN” (Men’s doubles) Lawn Tennis Tournament

August 26, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina's victory celebrated at his native village in Assam

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina’s victory celebrated at his native village in Assam

August 4, 2021
Tokyo Olympics Games 2021: Arunachal Governor conveys good wishes to Team India

Tokyo Olympics Games 2021: Arunachal Governor conveys good wishes to Team India

July 22, 2021
Arunachal: Governor condoles the demise of Milkha Singh

Arunachal: Governor condoles the demise of Milkha Singh

June 19, 2021
Arunachal: Minister felicitates Mountaineers Tashi Yangjom, Tagit Sorang

Arunachal: Minister felicitates Mountaineers Tashi Yangjom, Tagit Sorang

June 17, 2021
Arunachal: Kamle United Wins First Ever  Kamle Super League Title

Arunachal: Kamle United Wins First Ever  Kamle Super League Title

May 8, 2021
Arunachal: Khandu announces to raise annual grant in aid for the AOA

Arunachal: Khandu announces to raise annual grant in aid for the AOA

May 6, 2021
Itanagar: Minister Taba Tedir elected as AOA president

Itanagar: Minister Taba Tedir elected as AOA president

April 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!