Arunachal: NDRF Inter-Battalion Yoga, Volleyball competition concludes

DOIMUKH- Closing ceremony of Inter-Battalion (E & NE Zone) Yoga and Volleyball competition was held at 12NDRF HQ Doimukh on 09 October’ 2021. In these events total 04 teams of NDRF (1st Bn, 2nd Bn, 9th Bn and 12th Bn) were participated and represented all the states east of Bihar to Arunachal Pradesh, including Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

Final Volleyball match was played between 2NDRF Kolkata v/s 12NDRF Itanagar, in which 12NDRF Itanagar won the match by 3-1 and grabbed trophy for the first position. Third position was secured by 1NDRF Guwahati. A very impressive and nail biting match was played between both teams.

Yoga competition including Yogasana, Artistic single pair & group Yoga, Rhythmic & Free Flow Yoga dance was also conducted and 2NDRF secured first position and 1NDRF was runner up.

The colorful closing ceremony also arranged and Sh. Rajesh Thakur, Commandant, 12NDRF, Itanagar was chief guest and presented the trophy to the winning team and other teams. He has praised all participating NDRF units and HQ DG NDRF for initiative and contribution towards sports. He emphasized upon the game spirit, physical fitness and winning is not the only option but participation is also a big achievement. Sports learns us discipline & art of life and declared formally closed the event.