Arunachal: 3 children died in Tirap after falling down into a roadside pit filled with water

All three children are from Longo Village.

October 10, 2021
TIRAP (By Gawang Sumpa ) –  In a tragic accident, three children lost their lives after falling into a water-filled roadside pit at Longo village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

As per reports, this pond-like pit was excavated for the construction of Tirap-Longding HW Road near Longo village. Three precious children Kamlong Wangsu(12 yrs ) Niman Wangsu(15 yrs girl) and Gannya Nokbi(10 yrs girl) of the village drown in this pit today around 10am.

Local people raising question in social media. …. “If we see the bodies they are not too small kids to fall by themselves. And the most surprising thing is 3 bodies at same day and same place.!! How.???”

Meanwhile, in this regard, a case has been  registered at Khonsa police station under section 304 A/ 34 of IPC. An investigation into the case is underway.

