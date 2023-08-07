ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: National Handloom Day celebrated in Namsai

Last Updated: August 7, 2023
1 minute read
NAMSAI- The 9th National Handloom Day was celebrated at DC’s Conference Hall, Namsai.  S. Mining, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Namsai  graced the event as chief guest and,  Chow Jenia Namchoom, ZPM, Namsai as guest of honour, adorned the celebration in presence of more than 100  distinguished weavers from active clusters of Namsai and Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mining, ADC, Namsai in his speech cited the importance of handloom products in lndia and stated that the handloom products are not a mere piece of cloth rather a bearer of our diversities of culture and tradition.

He requested the weavers to keep practicing the art of weaving and pass on the knowledge to the future generation. Chow Jenia Namchoom, wished all the weavers present on the occasion and cited the importance it holds in our culture and society.

A technical session was conducted by the officials of WSC, Guwahati and NHDC, wherein the information of major initiatives being undertaken by Govt. of lndia for the development of handloom sector like Mudra Loan, skill upgradation, Social Security Schemes, Marketing Support to weavers by Expos, Cluster Development Programme (CDP), Branding of Handloom Products, Education for wards of Handloom weavers’ etc were disseminated.

Earlier MaglekPertin, ADTH, Dept. of Handloom & Textiles, Namsai, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh welcomed all the members of present.

The keynote address was delivered by Biswajit Das, Tech. Supdt. (P) WSC, Guwahati where he highlighted about the role of WSC and importance of handloom sector.

During the celebration, SAMARTH training certificate, Yarnpassbook and HSS item were distributed to the weavers.

To encourage the weavers two state awardee namely Shriyong Singpho and Smt Kenrik Bagra was felicitated during the programme and they shared their success journey with the weavers present in the programme.

The weavers joined the celebration along with the entire nation virtually in a central programme organised at Delhi in presence of Prime Minister of India.

Last Updated: August 7, 2023
1 minute read
