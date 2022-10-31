Arunachal: LSDA provides immediate relief to the fire victims

ZIRO- The Lower Subansiri District Administration (LSDA) reached out to the last night inferno victims and provided immediate reliefs to them here today.

Interim monetary relief amount of Rs 3,800/- was distributed to the six house owners whose houses were gutted down by the inferno while cash alongwith essential commodity items including rice, dal, oil, salt, blankets, and cooking materials were provided to the ten tenants whose properties were destroyed by the ravaging fire.

The District Administration also informed that the remaining amount for the damaged houses would be distributed to house owners after receipt of their Aadhar card and account numbers and after proper assessments of the properties damaged.

‘The DDMO will head the standing committee to assess the loss of properties for onward submission to Govt, said Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, while also appealing the denizens to give easy passage to the fire tenders to enable them to reach the distress venues timely.

I ardently appeal our colony secretaries to widen their footpaths and make provisions for easy accessibility of the fire tenders to reach the venue on time during such eventualities, he appealed.

Meanwhile, the Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) led by president Hibu Lily and secretary Leegang Anya also visited the accident site, interacted with the victims and distributed immediate relief materials to them.