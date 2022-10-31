ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: CFEL RGU conducted an Outreach Program on the Meyor language

During the program, CFEL released and distributed a dictionary on the Meyor language and screened a documentary film titled “Fading Tongue of the East?”

October 31, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: CFEL RGU conducted an Outreach Program on the Meyor language

WALONG- An outreach program on ‘Awareness of Mother Tongue’ was organized by the Centre for Endangered Languages (CFEL), Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) for the Meyor community at Thinai village under Anjaw District this Sunday. The event was conducted during the Sung-Ngu, the harvesting festival of the Meyors.

During the program, CFEL released and distributed a dictionary on the Meyor language and screened a documentary film titled “Fading Tongue of the East?”  which is on the language and culture of the Meyor community.

The Outreach Program was carried out by Prof. S. Simon John, Coordinator, CFEL, Kaling Dabi, Senior Research Fellow, and Kombong Darang, Documentation Officer.

While addressing the gathering, Prof. S. Simon John spoke on the importance of speaking in one’s mother tongue at the family and village level to preserve the rich language and cultural heritage of the Meyor community. He also urges the Panchayat members and Community-Based Organisations of the Meyor community to put their effort into safeguarding and promoting their language and culture.

Related Articles

As per the UNESCO report 2009, Meyor is one of the critically endangered languages of Arunachal Pradesh. The dictionary and the film are an outcome of two extensive fieldworks and a weeklong workshop carried out on the Meyor language by the CFEL research team between August 2017 and February 2020.

The program was also attended by Chung Meyor, President, of the Meyor Welfare Association (MWA), Sonam Meyor, General Secretary, MWA, TT Meyor, Head Master, Govt. Middle School, Walong, GBs, and people of Meyor villages under the Walong-Kibithu administrative circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
October 31, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chowna Mein convened a meeting of Tourism Department

Arunachal: Chowna Mein convened a meeting of Tourism Department

October 28, 2022
Arunachal ready to hold Tawang Festival 2022

Arunachal ready to hold Tawang Festival 2022

October 28, 2022
Arunachal: Governor reviews developmental works

Arunachal: Governor reviews developmental works

October 28, 2022
APPSC paper leak: CBI registers case

APPSC paper leak: CBI registers case

October 27, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission members resign

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission members resign

October 27, 2022
Arunachal: IMC Mayor visits Naharlagun Daily Market fire incident site

Arunachal: IMC Mayor visits Naharlagun Daily Market fire incident site

October 26, 2022
Arunachal | Let us shun petty politics to ring in development: Taba Tedir

Arunachal | Let us shun petty politics to ring in development: Taba Tedir

October 26, 2022
Arunachal: Glitch between DA LSD and press fraternity resolved

Arunachal: Glitch between DA LSD and press fraternity resolved

October 26, 2022
Arunachal: Saas Bahu Pati Sammelan cum Nayi Pehal kits distributed at Tawang

Arunachal: Saas Bahu Pati Sammelan cum Nayi Pehal kits distributed at Tawang

October 25, 2022
Arunachal: Devastating fire devours Daily Market’s 700 shops

Arunachal: Devastating fire devours Daily Market’s 700 shops

October 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button