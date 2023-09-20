ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pema Khandu to inaugurate newly developed infrastructure at Tezu Airport

Tezu Airport, a domestic airport situated in the town of Tezu, has undergone a transformation with the implementation of infrastructure upgrades worth Rs 170 crores.

Last Updated: September 20, 2023
2 minutes read
ITANAGAR-  Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, will join hands with Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, to inaugurate the newly developed infrastructure of Tezu Airport on September 24 in Arunachal Pradesh.

This endeavour marks a step in expanding connectivity in the northeastern region of India and bolstering the local economy, read the Ministry of Civil Aviation press release.

These developments include the extension of the runway to 1500 meters by 30 meters, the construction of a modern apron capable of accommodating two ATR 72 type aircraft, the establishment of a new terminal building, and the creation of a fire station cum Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower, read the press release.

Operationalized under the RCS UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2018, Tezu Airport has played a pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity by offering regularly scheduled flights to Dibrugarh, Imphal, and Guwahati through Alliance Air and Flybig Airlines.

Features of the New Terminal Building-Terminal Area of 4000 square meters, peak hour serving capacity of 300 passengers, 5 check-in counters (3 in the future), 2 arrival Carrousels, 2 aircraft parking bays- ATR-72 type of aircraft, read the press release.

The infrastructure upgrades at Tezu Airport prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency.

Double insulated roofing system, energy-efficient HVAC and lighting system, low heat gain glazing, ECBC-compliant equipment, solid waste management system, re-use of treated water for flushing and horticulture purposes, rainwater harvesting integrated with sustainable urban drainage system, use of efficient water fixtures, read the press release.

The enhancements are expected to yield multiple benefits- Expansion of airport capacity to handle increased traffic, improved connectivity of the northeastern region with the rest of the country, boost to tourism, trade, and employment generation, promotion of infrastructure development and economic growth of the region, read the release.

Tezu, situated on the picturesque banks of the Lohit River and serving as the headquarters of the Lohit District in Arunachal Pradesh, is celebrated for its natural beauty.

Surrounded by lush green forests and rolling hills, this small town is poised to leverage its enhanced airport infrastructure to welcome more visitors and contribute to the region’s prosperity.

The inauguration of the new infrastructure at Tezu Airport underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth in India’s northeastern states.

