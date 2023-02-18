Arunachal: Indigenous People Rights, Culture, protection and national Integration Awareness Programme held at Pasighat

PASIGHAT– ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The “Indigenous People Rights, Culture, protection and national Integration Awareness Programme” was organized by Yadam Institute of Research, Human Rights Literacy Mission (UK & India), Tony Koyu Foundation, Institute of Asian Crime, Security (USA), Association of World Citizen (USA) and CBM International (USA) at Boying village, few kilometers away from Pasighat today on 18th February, 2023.

Arunachal Govt orders temporary suspension of mobile internet services in Itanagar

A total of 350 invitees attended the programme including Kaling Moyong, MLA, 37th Pasighat East, Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Okiam Moyong Borang, Chief Councilor, Pasighat Municipal Council. The programme started with the convocation of Dr. Tajom Tasung, (Honorary Ph.D. in Social Work) and Dr. Tony Koyu (PhD. in Tani Lipi and Tani Language) by CBM International University, Hawai, USA.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu appeals public to maintain peace

Further, 13 India Leader award was conferred to Dr. Ampee Tasung, Er. Jummo Geyi, Dr. Mipu Sora Ori, Tayom Dai, Mirnya Game, Mido Lollen, Er. Tayi Taggu, Komen Zirdo, Mrs. Jaya Tasung Moyong, Dakken Koyu, Nyamo Doje, Mrs. Yapi Kodak, Ar. Techi Gubin, Mrs. Rerik Karlo Digbak in different fields as per their expertise and achievements.

APPSC paper leak case: Clashes erupt between Cops and protestors in Itanagar

A Hindi novel titled “Badal Meri Kadmo Main”, author by Dr. Tony Koyu and published by Yadam Research Institute was released by Prof. Yadam. An Appreciation certificate was also presented to 50 people for their contribution in promoting and preserving indigenous faith and culture which included Ponging students’ union leaders and WASE for their fight against the drug menace etc.