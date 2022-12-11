Arunachal: highest number of cancer patients hailed from the Nyishi community- CM

YACHULI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that ” The official data collected for the year 2020-21, showed that the highest number of cancer patients hailed from the Nyishi community, followed by Apatani and the Adis. In case of severe kidney and heart ailments, the Adis topped the list followed by Nyishis and Monpas.

In the education sector, going by the Class 12 pass percentage, Monpas topped the chart with Apatanis, Adis and Nyishis following. Sharing a very interesting data, Khandu informed that when it comes to lodging of FIRs, Nyishis were the foremost, followed by Adis and Mishmis.

Speaking at the XIII General Conference of Nyishi Elite Society (NES), the apex community based organization of the Nyishis, here today at Yachuli in Lower Subansiri district, Khandu insisted that such data must be compiled in all sectors so that organizations like NES and others could do a brainstorming on how to move forward.

He informed that the data compilation is under process and once done, his office would share it with all community based organizations, NGOs and the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF).

“Based on these data we need to introspect, retrospect and plan ways to lead our society to a healthier and happier environment,” Khandu said.

Congratulating members of the Nyishi community, he hailed NES for leading from the front and hugely contributing in progress of not only the community but also the state.

“Nyishis being the largest tribe of the state, NES has a big role to play and set an example for other tribes of the state,” he said.

Khandu was all praise for Dr Bengia Tolum, President NES, who he said, was a treasure house of knowledge, discipline and dedication. He also expressed gratitude to Dr Joram Begi, the founding president of NES, under whose leadership the Society was formed way back in 1987.

Talking about the contributions of Nyishi society, Khandu paid rich tributes to sepoy Neelam Tebi, who had laid down his life fighting enemy soldiers in Tawang during the 1962 war. He assured that a memorial will be erected in Late Tebi’s village, Deed, in Lower Subansiri district, so that he continue to inspire the youths.

To another request from society members, the Chief Minister assured that one important landmark or institute will be named after martyr Tebi and requested the district administration and local legislators to submit a proposal to the government in this regard.

Underscoring the significance of connectivity to dissuade migration from the villages and encourage reverse migration from towns to villages, Khandu said in recent years the state has witnessed huge progress in road connectivity.

He said that the Trans Arunachal Highway is almost complete except for few packages, which he assured would be completed by next year.

“All unconnected villages are being connected with roads under PMGSY and those which do not qualify for PMGSY are being actively considered under other government schemes and programs. It is heartening to know that with good roads, people in Kurung Kumey are actually going back to their villages,” he said.

Raising the issue of Tali in Kra-Dadi district, the only Assembly constituency yet to be connected by road, the Chief Minister announced that he will be joining the Nyokum festival celebrations at Tali this February traveling by road.

To a request by former chief minister, senior leader of the community and MLA of Sagalee constituency, Nabam Tuki, Khandu assured road connectivity between Sagalee and Yachuli. This, he said, was important as Yachuli is the Divisional Commissioner headquarters for the western zone of the state.

“We will take this up under the inter-connectivity project recently announced by the central government. My only request to local people will be not to demand land compensation but offer it free of cost,” Khandu appealed.

He said that since Narendra Modi became the prime minister connectivity in the state has witnessed unprecedented growth.

“In 70 years of India’s Independence, the road length reached in Arunachal Pradesh was only 20000 kms. In mere 8 years (since Modi), we have added 10000 kms,” Khandu said.

Wishing the NES delegates for a successful conference and selection of a new executive body, Khandu urged them to also discuss on issues like ‘responsible use of social media’ and ‘eradication of money culture in elections’.

He also informed that as per a local demand, the Govt of India has approved the change in name of the 405 MW Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project run by NEEPCO to Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project respecting local sentiments.

Khandu then presented mementos to scholars from Nyishi community for publishing books on Nyishi language that would be taught in schools of the Nyishi dominated districts.

The conference was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, nyishi legislators, senior community leaders and members.

The tree-day NES conference would conclude on Sunday.