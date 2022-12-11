Arunachal: Governor participates in the 9th Convocation of NERIST

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the 9th Convocation of North Eastern Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) in its campus at Nirjuli on 11th December 2022. The Governor awarded gold medals to the toppers in different academic disciplines.

In his convocation speech, the Governor called upon the graduating students of NERIST to be job providers and ‘Start up’. He urged them to be entrepreneurs and not only to run after government jobs.

The Governor advised the NERIST graduates to work hard, while citing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s example, who from a meager origin rose to be one of the top leaders of the world. He asked them to cultivate observant eyes, a perceptive mind, commitment to cause, innovative actions and perseverance in life.

The Governor said that as accomplished citizens, the NERIST engineers must rise to discharge their fundamental duties. In addition to the Science Degree, they must develop scientific temper, humanism and spirit for inquiry and reform. The degree awardees owe it to the country, society and their fellow citizens to perform the fundamental duties, he said.

The Governor, who is the President of NERIST Society, said that if the stakeholders of NERIST want NERIST to be an institution of distinction, the students and faculty have to ensure peace, academic atmosphere and good learning and teaching environment. He said that 100% running of classes by teachers and full attendance by students, timely, fair conduct of examination, timely declaration of results and admission of students are the basic essential for making an academic institution worthy of its name.

The Governor said that NERIST must have Pan India character for taking the institution to excellent academic heights. It will have the advantage of having accomplished teachers, Knowledge Park in the campus, opportunity for inculcating good leadership and personality growth of the students.

The Governor, who has been monitoring the progress of the NERIST, called upon the faculty members to enhance their knowledge further, help the students to build up their personality growth and prepare their subject as knowledge well to teach the students. He urged them to make their students good citizens of India.

Earlier, the Governor congratulated the medal winners and degree recipients, parents, guardians and teachers. He also complimented the NERIST Director for his brilliant academic initiatives.

Chairman, Board of Management, NERIST, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati and Chairman-Designate, All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi and Director, NERIST Prof. H.S. Yadav and Dean, Academic Professor Sarsing Gao spoke on the occasion.

Twenty-four (24) meritorious students received the Institute Gold Medal in different disciplines. Thirty-one (31) candidates received PhD Degrees. One hundred sixty-two (162) candidates were awarded M.Tech., M.Sc., and MBA degrees. Two hundred sixty-three (263) students received B.Tech. and B.Sc. degrees and one hundred seventy-six (176) students were given Certificates in Engineering trades for the academic year 2021-22.