Arunachal

Arunachal Guv, CM extend Janmashtami greetings

August 17, 2022
ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu greeted people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his good wishes to the people of the State, to all my countrymen and women and to all Krishna devotees the world over on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. He expressed his hope that the blessed occasion will spread Lord Shree Krishna’s immortal message of doing ‘Karma’ (right conduct) amongst all in achieving of our goals in life

In his message, the Governor said that Janmashtami marks the sacred day when Yogiraj Lord Shri Krishna, the 8th incarnation (avatar) of Lord Vishnu, was born to Devaki and Vasudev for the deliverance of the people of Mathura from the tyranny of the ruling King Kansa. Consequently this festival ranks as one of the most important occasions for all to celebrate the human effort to eliminate injustice and repression. The holy occasion of Janmashtami reminds us of Lord’s divine discourse enshrined in ‘Bhagavad Gita’, which motivated the great archer Arjun to understand his duty obligation and act with élan, he said.

May the occasion of Janmashtami enthuse one and all to imbibe Lord Krishna’s message of compassion and pluralism, the Governor wished in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his best wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Janmastami, one of the most important festivals of the Hindu community.

 “Today is very precious day. Someone special was born to fight against inhumanity. Born to save the trust in God. Happy Krishna Janmashtami. I wish u Happy Krishna Janmashtami and pray to God for prosperity in life. May all find the delights of life and all dreams come true,” he said in a message here today.

The Chief Minister called upon all – irrespective of religion and faith – to celebrate the festival with true spirit of harmony and peace.

 “May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into our lives”, Khandu added in his message.

August 17, 2022
