Arunachal: Kumsi Sidisow inspected various PWD’s infrastructure projects

THRIZINO- Chief Engineer –PWD (North West Zone) Tabe Doni along with MLA- Thrizino-Buragaon Kumsi Sidisow as well as ADC-Thrizino, official of PWD inspected various infrastructure projects being executed by PWD here on Tuesday.

Officials inspected the new ADC office Building, the new building of Primary Health Center, and new double-storey building of Govt Higher Secondary school, Thrizino.

While inspecting the infrastructures, CE Tabe Doni expressed satisfaction over the quality of the work. “To check the ground reality of the projects, I am physically and practically visiting the sites ‘said Chief Engineer-PWD (NWZ). Department will ensure that every fund meant for the projects would be utilized judiciously without compromising the quality, added CE.

While responding to the query on 17Km long Palizi to Thrizino road project which is the most awaited and long pending demand of the people, Chief Engineer informed that Palizi to Thrizino road is already in progress under Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan and it will be completed by 2024. Moreover, the work of widening the road is almost in verge of complete, stated CE.

Speaking about the double storey school building, CE expressed satisfaction and informed that Block –I and Block II are completed however administrative Block is in progress, similarly phase one of the PHC building is also completed. Department will soon hand over the completed building to the concerned departments, informed CE-PWD(NWZ).

Earlier, Kumsi Sidisow who is also the local MLA informed about various projects of the Department and elaborated on the fund utilization and progress of the ongoing projects. He also directed the concerned executing agencies to maintain the quality of the works.

Palizi to Thrizino road is one the most awaiting project, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu has personally assured to construct the road, so any kind of compromise in terms of quality will not be tolerated, stated MLA cum Advisor to Minister Environment & Forest –Kumsi Sidisow.