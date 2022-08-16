Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates 11 major developmental infrastructures in Changlang

YATDAM- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday inaugurated ion of a 11 major developmental infrastructures viz, upgraded Jonkey Nallah MHS & power grid connection from hydel to Yatdam, CC pavement road, Govt Secondary School, Rostrum & General ground, CC Pavement in Jongram village, Helipad, Electrical Division ‘s office building, Primary Health Centre, Hydropower divisional office’s establishment and Cluster Resource Centre office building.

Mein inaugurated these infrastructures in presence of Dy speaker Tesam Pongte, MLA Phosum Khimhun, MLA Khonsa Wanglam Sawin, Sunny K Singh DC Changlang, Mihin Gambo SP, Arjun Mohan ADC Changlang, CE Hydropower Along Ketan &SE Hydropower Taki Tatin, Admin officers, HoOs, ZPC, PRI members and huge gatherings of locals.

After the series of inauguration, a meeting with public, HoOs, PRI members was held at multipurpose Hall Yatdam.

Mein expressed his happiness for being amidst the people of Changlang and inaugurating the 11 major infrastructures in the circle.

Mein said that the state government is working tirelessly with great speed for all round development of the state.

Mein informed that it is matter of great pride for every people of Arunachal Pradesh, as on the completion of year long celebration of 75th Years of Indian Independence, the Govt of India have recognised 15 Unsung Heroes from Arunachal. He said that their names have been uploaded in the web portal of unsung heroes by the Ministry of Culture, Govt of India.

Mein said no doubt the vigour and talent of our youth is unmatched. But they must imbibe sense of competition and responsibility in the age of innovation and advance technology.

He lauded the efforts of various Women Organisations in fighting against social evils & drug menace in the state.

He said that during his recent visit to a drug de-addiction centre at Chongkham, he was shocked and sad to see many women inmates in the Centre.

Mein exhorted the drug addicts to give away their bad habits and return to the mainstream and become better human beings.

He informed that government is serious and determined to curb the problem of drug abuse in the state.

Mein also spoke on the tourism potential of the district, and said the places where hydropower projects has come up can be developed as tourism site in the district. He also spoke on the importance of Stilwell Road for the tourism development of the district.

He said that centre has recently approved two new tourist circuits for Arunachal Pradesh to boost tourism in the northeastern state viz Dibrugarh – Deomali – Hukanjuri – Khonsa in Tirap district and Dibrugarh – Kanubari – Longding in Longding district of the state.

Mein said Changlang, in the eastern part of the State, also need to be included in tourist circuit so that the district develop on a par with other parts of the northeastern State.

While addressing to issue of Education, he informed that the government is working tirelessly to improve the education scenario of the state.

Mein assured to provide fund for construction of toilets/bathrooms for 25 schools in the district.

He asked the HoD hydropower present at the occasion to take up projects to meet the needs of villages which are still facing power issues.

On the public memorandum submitted by ZPC Kapseng Kungkho, DCM has assured to look into the matter.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, welcomed the DCM and also praised the Hydropower department. He also highlighted a few but major issues of the District before the DCM such as connectivity issue, lack of specialist doctors in district hospital and poor education scenario.

Phosum Khimhun and Wanglin Sawin also spoke on the occasion and expressed their happiness over DCM’s visit and thanked the government.