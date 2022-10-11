Arunachal: Governor launches a book authored by General JJ Singh

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) launched a book titled ‘The McMahon Line – a century of discord’ at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 11th October 2022. The book is authored by the former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and the former Chief of Army Staff General JJ Singh (Retd.).

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the book with its factual and research details is of huge contemporary relevance. The book highlights the evolution of the Indo-Tibetan boundary and analyses the nuances of British India’s Indo-Tibet policy, he said.

Impressed by the in-depth research work behind the book, the Governor said the General JJ Singh, who is known as ‘Soldiers General’ will now be known as a Historians’ General.

Referring to the McMahon Line, the Governor recalled the contributions of Major Bob Khathing and the then Governor Jairamdas Daulatram in securing the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh.

Citing Doklam, Golwan and Balakot incidents, the Governor said that with strong leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the territorial integrity of our country is secure. India today is a strong, self-reliant and vibrant nation, which can defend itself.

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu and General JJ Singh (Retd.) also spoke on the occasion.