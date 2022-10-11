ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: State govt writes to Centre for CBI probe in APPSC Question paper leak case

Ten people have so far been arrested in the case, officials said.

October 11, 2022
ITANAGAR- The state government recommended a CBI investigation into the paper leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) assistant engineer examination.

In a letter to the Department of Personnel and Training, State Vigilance Commissioner Kaling Tayeng sought necessary action for the transfer of the case to the CBI for further investigation.

“The case is serious in nature and investigation by local police reveals involvement of state government officials as well as possibility of inter-state ramifications. Therefore, you are requested to initiate necessary action for transfer of the instant case to CBI for further investigation by them,” he said in the letter.

Along with the letter, all relevant records of the probe by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) were sent to the Centre.

The investigation was started after a candidate filed a police complaint on August 29, stating that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper was leaked.

More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination that was held on August 26 and 27.

Last week, government officials Binam Jomang and Talung Jomang, and Loth Ezing, a civilian, were arrested, SIC SP Anant Mittal said.

Binam is a junior engineer (contractual) in the Panchayati Raj Department at Lekang in Namsai district, while Talung is an agriculture field assistant at Pangin in Siang district. Ezing is a resident of Ruksin in East Siang district.

The arrests were made after the case was transferred to the SIC from Itanagar Police on September 27.

The Itanagar Police had earlier arrested six people. Those arrested included APPSC Deputy Secretary and Deputy Controller of Examinations Taket Jerang, besides teachers, and a candidate and his father.

