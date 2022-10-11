Arunachal: Chowna Mein asks officials to revamp power sector in the State

ITANAGAR- Chairing a high-level meeting of Power Dept and other line departments, the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein asked to fast track the drawing of transmission line across the State and to come up with a permanent road map to revamp the power sector in the State.

He further asked the Power Department to expedite the work of construction of Transmission Lines under the comprehensive scheme and also instructed the other departments including Forests, Land Management and Law to expedite the processing of matters related to transmission lines. He asked them to work out a modalities to sort out the impasse of the land occupiers coming under the right of way of the Transmission Lines of 132 kv and above.

Citing that Power is one of the important sector for development of a State or Country, he said that the Power Supply is an important index of development of a society and the State of Arunachal Pradesh should pro-actively work to achieve 24×7 power connectivity across the whole State.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by the department, he further said to minimize power losses by improving the transmission line, metering and billing system.

In the meeting, Balo Raja, Advisor to Minister (Power); H K Paliwal, Advisor to Govt of Arunachal Pradesh; Anupam Tangu, Advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister; Sharat Chauhan, Principal Secretary; Jitendra Kumar, PCCF; K. B. Singh, Additional PCCF; Prashant Lokhande, Commissioner (Planning); Onit Panyang, Commissioner (Law); Ajay Kumar Bisth, Secretary (Power); Swapnil Nayak, Secretary (Civil Aviation) and R K Joshi, CE Hydro Power Development also attended the meetings.