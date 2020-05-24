Arunachal Governor, CM extend Eid Greetings

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended Eid greetings to the people of state, specially Muslim brethren.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the State and all the Muslim brethren in India and all over the world on the auspicious occasion of Idu’l Fitr, which marks the culmination of the Holy month of Ramzan. He expressed his hope that the festival will inspire all to follow the path of peace, harmony and tolerance.

In his message, the Governor said that Idu’l Fitr is observed world over, with traditional gaiety and piety. The month long fasting culminates in celebration of this festival with goodwill greetings, distribution of dates and sweets and gifts, inter alia, to the poor and needy, cutting across the demographic barriers. The spirit of generosity and charity that is highlighted by this festival, promotes the feeling of universal brotherhood amongst all, he said.

May the noble ideals of Idu’l Fitr fill our lives with amity, love, prosperity and happiness and strengthen the bonds of our composite society, the Governor wished in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today conveyed his “warm greetings” to the Muslim community of the world celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill,” said the CM.

“It is also a time to give thanks for the spiritual growth and the blessings received throughout the holy month”.

Khandu further added that cultural diversity has been one of the greatest strengths and sources of pride for India. The Chief Minister appealed for upholding the spirit of Eid while spreading the message of universal peace, forgiveness and unity in the world