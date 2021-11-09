Arunachal

Arunachal: Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign at Wanu village, Banfera village & Kanubari town

November 9, 2021
Arunachal: Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign at Wanu village, Banfera village & Kanubari town
LONGDING- As  a part of the ongoing Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign, the District Legal Services Authority, Longding District in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State legal Services Authority, Itanagar under the aegis of NALSA has organized Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Programme at Wanu and Banfera Village and conducted Door to Door Awareness campaign under Kanubari township on 9th November’ 2021.

Resource persons, Adv. Nokchom Wangjen and Adv. Jeram Tikkom spoke about the evils of Child Marriage, POCSO cases, Domestic violence and the prevailing issue of Rape & Drug abuse in the district.

Awareness was also given regarding the various legal aid, Police procedures, Victim compensation through Para Legal Volunteer shri Nokha Wangsu and the staffs of DLSA, Longding.

The team had various interactive sessions with the villagers and the public of Kanubari town. A total of 110  beneficiaries have been benefitted from the said programme.

