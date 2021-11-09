Entertainment

Model Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly assaulting her

the actress was admitted to a hospital after lodging the complaint. She suffered injuries to her head, eyes and face.

November 9, 2021
Model Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly assaulting her
NEW DELHI: The controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay has been arrested by Mumbai Police on account of assault charges levelled by his wife.

According to reports on ANI, the actress was admitted to a hospital after lodging the complaint. She suffered injuries to her head, eyes and face.

“The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face,” the Mumbai police said, according to ANI.

This is not the first time that the actress has reported assault against her husband. Sam was previously arrested for assault in Goa, just days after their wedding last year. Pandey had filed a police complaint claiming that her husband had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where the couple was reportedly preparing for a film shoot.

Sam Bombay was booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

he actress filed a complaint of domestic violence against him. Soon after, Poonam reconciled with Sam and said, “which marriage does not have its ups and downs.”

Poonam and Sam reportedly lived together for about two years before tying the knot in a low-key ceremony in their Bandra home on September 1. Sharing a picture from their wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

November 9, 2021
