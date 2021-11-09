Arunachal: Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates DBT– APSCS&T Centre for BRSD

ADVERTISEMENT

KIMIN- Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Science & Technology, Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh has inaugurated DBT – APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development and Rural Technology Demonstration Centre at Kimin today in presence of Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, Minister of Science & Technology, Honchun Ngandam, Lok Sabha MP (Arunachal east), Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha MP, Nabam Rebia and Chairman, Arunachal Pradehs State Council for Science & Technology, Bamang Mangha.

Complementing the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Biotechnology, he said that it has become possible due to the focus given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the North East. He said that since the formation of Modi Govt in the year 2014, he has emphasized for the development of the North East Region and informed that he had a vision to bring the North Eastern States at par with the most developed States in Western India like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

He also informed that two years before, Govt of India has brought an amendment in the North East Council Act that the deprived and neglected section of the society will get special attention and special grants. With this motive for development of the deprived and neglected region, the Centre for Excellence has been established in this territorial and north eastern most State of Arunachal Pradesh so that the benefits reach to the tribal areas.

He further said that this centre will open new avenues for livelihood and self-employment for the youths. The Centre will also facilitate development of biodiversity and related sectors like horticulture and agriculture. The Centre which has three units including Orchidarium, Banana Fibre and Aroma will create awareness and educate the youths in these sectors and provide self-employment opportunities through Biotechnology intervention. He said, “this centre is for youth, for the welfare of youth and livelihood of youths”.

He further said that through this centre we have able to reach 4 districts, 50 villages and 10,000 farmers so far. He added that as this institution has got its permanent structure it will also help the farmers in doubling their income through Biotechnology intervention as it will enable them to adopt multiple cropping and inter-cropping.

It will also enable synergizing Skill Vigyan and Vigyan initiative under Skill Mission and with integration of Biotechnology and Skill Mission, we will able to see the benefits from the Centre in days to come. He also said that Modi Govt is committed to fulfil the aspirations and needs of the people of the North East Region.

Minister of Science & Technology, Honchun Ngandam while highlighting the potentials of the State in bio-resources, he had submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister for taking over of DBT’s Centre for Bioresources and Sustainable Development in Kimin, Arunachal Pradesh under the Department of Bio-Technology under Ministry of Science and Technology, Master Plan for Development of Infrastructures at DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development at Kimin, Establishment of Renewable Energy Research Institute in Arunachal Pradesh & Establishment of Institute for Basic Science and Research, Establishment of an Automatic Weather Station in Arunachal Pradesh & Installation of seismic station in Arunachal Pradesh, Preparation of River Atlas of all important rivers of Arunachal Pradesh & GIS based agri-tourism infrastructural planning and demonstration of agri-tourism in two selected areas for promotion of tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Chief Secretary in-charge, Rajeev Verma in his welcome speech informed that the Centre for Bioresources has been established within a record period of 3 years, with the unstinted support and grant of Rs 49 crores by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India and is the first-of-its-kind “Centre of Excellence” in the Northeast.

He further informed that it will focus on research on (a) development of bio-resources for their conservation and sustainable utilization, (b) maximization of the potential of fruits, vegetables and other organic produce with cutting-edge applied research as well as (c) dissemination of information relating to biotechnology.

He also informed that the Rural Technology Demonstration Centre will facilitate training of villagers and adoption of rural technologies developed by different organizations and research organizations to enable the villagers to generate income for sustainable livelihoods. Department of Biotechnology has initiated the new Skill Vigyan Programme for providing high-quality hands-on training in tools and techniques in multidisciplinary areas of biotechnology in partnership with State Councils of Science & Technology in respective States. Initially the programme is being implemented in partnership with six States and Arunachal Pradesh being one of them, he added.

On the occasion, the Union Minister also launched Skill Vigyan Program in Biotechnology in Arunachal Pradesh.

Among others, MLAs Phosum Kimhun, Laisam Simai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Joint Secretary, Ministry of DoNER, Smt Anuradha S Chagti, Chairman State Council for Information Technology & e-governance, Doni Nich, Secretary, Department of Science & technology, Ajay Chagti, ZPM Kimin, Bamang Yayu, SP and DC Papumpare were also present.