Arunachal: DPR of Rs 150 Cr for the Development of Parshuram Kund – Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein informed that ” new DPR (detailed project report) of Rs 150 Crore have been submitted to the Central Government for further development of Parshuram Kund pilgrimage site.

Chowna Mein, attended the ongoing Parshuram Kund Festival in the Lohit district today on the occasion of the Makar Sakranti festival. During his visit, he performed rituals and observed the traditional festivities of the festival. He also visited the sacred spot of Parshuram Kund, where he prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state. The festival was organised by the Lohit District Administration, where Mein discussed the various aspects of the mela with the various stakeholders associated with it.

The Deputy Chief Minister also interacted with the local people and visitors and urged them to take advantage of the development initiatives and programmes being undertaken by the government for the benefit of the people of the state.

Adding to his speech, Mein informed that a new DPR of Rs 150 Crore (detailed project report) have been submitted to the Central Government for further development of this pilgrimage site.

He highlighted the 51 ft. statue of Sage Parshuram, whose foundation stone was laid by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, last May. He further informed that construction of the 51-ft statue of Sage Parshuram will soon begin on the site.

Mein informed that the Lohit District Administration developed a website this year to facilitate visitor transportation and lodging, which was launched by CM Pema Khandu. The website provides details of the fair and provides easy access to all the information related to the fair, like details of transportation, hotels, and places to visit during the fair.

He also highlighted that it was earlier celebrated as the Parshuram Kund Mela, and this year, on the initiative of the District Administration, it is being celebrated as the Parshuram Kund Festival, which will go up to 1 week long. He lauded the district administration for their efforts in making the event a grand success and encouraged the people of the district to take part in the festivities of the mela and to promote the culture and traditions of the region.

He further said that the mela would promote religious harmony and brotherhood among all the communities. He urged the people to abide by the rules and regulations set by the district administration for their own well-being.

Further, Mein informed that around 1 crore people from across the nation is being invited through the Parshuram Nimantran Yatra that is being carried out by VIPRA Foundation. The Yatra was started at Indore in October last year.

MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang, Smt. Jummum Ete Deori, and ZPCs, among others, accompanied DCM on his visit to the festival. D N Joshi, MLA Udaipur (Rajasthan), and Sushil Ojha, convener of the VIPRA Foundation, were among the notable visitors.