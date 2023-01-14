Arunachal: AMCSU, APCSU intercepted illegal timber logs from Tarotamak river ghat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – In a bid to check rampant illegal timber operation in the region, the All Mebo Circle Students’ Union (AMCSU) under Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang district in collaboration with All Paglam Circle Students’ Union (APCSU) of Dambuk Sub-division under Lower Dibang Valley district have intercepted three rafts of illegal timber logs from the Tarotamak river ghat in between Namsing and Gadum village on Friday.

As per AMCSU President, Kangge Tayeng, they detected the illegal timber operation at Tarotamak river area and reported the matter to the forest department, the Range Forest Officer, Mebo RF. “There were 140 total logs in the 3 rafts and people involved in the illegal timber operation were said to be from Assam.

Watch Video- Devdhani Mela in Kamakhya temple of Assam

The timber must have been sold or led by someone from Arunachal side, but when our team reached the spot, they fled away seeing us approaching. However, after detection of the illegal timber, we informed the RFO Mebo and accordingly a team of Seram Forest Beat under Mebo RF took custody of the timber logs”, said Kangge Tayeng.

Watch Video- Ugratara Temple, where the Navel of Goddess Parvati resides

AMCSU and APCSU team have appealed to the RFO, Mebo and DFO, Pasighat Forest Division to show some tough stance against the rampant timber operation in the district so that timber operators/mafias won’t take the department staffs for granted or on ride.

Watch Video- Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, stream surrounding the Shiva Linga in Guwahati

Environmental issues and rampant destruction of forests is a serious concern for not only people of the region, but for the whole of the globe today, we must act now to check and regulate the unabated felling of trees for commercial purposes, added the student leaders.

Watch Video- Travel to Madan Kamdev, the Khajuraho of Northeast

It is noteworthy to mention here that, such illegal timber logs from Arunachal are taken to Dibrugarh and other areas of Assam via Siang river and its tributary rivers where the government of Arunachal Pradesh incur huge losses of revenue. And such illegal timber operations are not brought under regulation by the concerned department, and it is the need of the time to regulate these illegal timber trades.