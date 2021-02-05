Arunachal: DC Cup T20 Cricket Trophy semi-finals end

SEPPA- DC XI and Kameng Cricket Club have reached the final of the first edition of DC Cup T20 Cricket Trophy.

In the first semi-final match played today here at General Ground, Seppa, DC XI thrashed the Chayangtajo Cricket Club by 8 wickets. DC XI has succeeded in reaching the target in just 15.1 overs. Rajiv Rimo of DC XI took 4 wickets and scored 10 runs and was named man of the match. While chasing the target, Prem Rai and Captain P Pravimal Abhishek of DC XI remained not out. Prem Rai scored unbeaten half century.

Meanwhile, Kameng Cricket Club reached the final by beating Khenewa Cricket Club by 2 runs in the second semi-final match played today here at Seppa. Khenewa Cricket Club failed to reach the target of 169 and scored 166 only. Sonam Bagang of Kameng Cricket Club scored unbeaten 54 runs and adjudged as man of the match.

DC XI and Kameng Cricket Club will lock horns in the final to lift the first edition DC Cup T20 Cricket Trophy 2021 on Sunday next at General Ground, Seppa.