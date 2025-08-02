ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Hails DUDA Roing’s Innovative Use of Idu Mishmi Language in Waste Collection Drive

“DUDA Roing has added a new dimension to routine waste collection, using it as a way to promote our tribal dialects.

Last Updated: 02/08/2025
ROING ( Lower Dibang Valley)- In a heartening example of how public services can intersect with cultural preservation, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has lauded the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA), Roing, for incorporating the Idu Mishmi tribal language into its routine waste collection announcements.

In a public statement, Khandu applauded DUDA Roing’s “purposeful and creative approach” in using recorded messages in the Idu Mishmi dialect—a UNESCO-listed endangered language—instead of loudspeakers playing music. The messages encourage citizens to maintain cleanliness and are broadcast by municipal vehicles during garbage collection rounds in Roing township.

“DUDA Roing has added a new dimension to routine waste collection, using it as a way to promote our tribal dialects. Instead of blasting loud music, their vehicles now share messages in the local language,” Khandu said in his post.

The Chief Minister praised this as a first-of-its-kind initiative in Arunachal Pradesh, combining urban sanitation with the preservation of linguistic heritage. He called it “a simple yet thoughtful shift that connects cleanliness with cultural preservation,” and encouraged other districts and townships to replicate this model.

The effort is seen as a unique fusion of ‘Swachh Bharat’ values with local identity, especially relevant in a linguistically rich and diverse state like Arunachal Pradesh.

DUDA Roing’s initiative has received widespread appreciation, especially from members of the Idu Mishmi community, as it elevates visibility for their endangered language while reinforcing civic responsibility.

