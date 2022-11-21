Arunachal: CM, GOC dedicates renovated Tawang War Memorial to the nation

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with GOC Eastern Command Lt Gen R P Kalita, dedicated the extended and renovated War Memorial to the nation here this morning on the 60th year of the 1962 Indo-China war. The War Memorial, in picturesque township of Tawang, commemorates the martyred soldiers of the 1962 war.

Khandu, who paid his respects to the martyrs of the 1962 war at the memorial, reaffirmed that ‘1962 was history and will never be repeated ever’.

“In 1962, the scenario was very different. The infrastructure in the region was very poor. Despite that the Indian Army fought bravely and sacrificed thousands of lives to protect the motherland. But today, we are not what we were in 1962,” he said.

Also Watch Video- Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Khandu credited the central government that came to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 for the infrastructural boost in Arunachal Pradesh and the north East.

“The vast infrastructural development in the last eight years witnessed in the region, particularly along the border has been unprecedented. It is benefitting not only the civilians but has strengthened the presence and logistics of the Indian Army in leaps and bounds,” he pointed.

Khandu informed that in the coming years highways will be built along the border from Arunachal’s west to east.

Also Watch Video- Tawang’s History

“Union Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways recently sanctioned road projects worth Rs 1.65 lakh crore for the North East and at Rs 44000 crore, Arunachal Pradesh is the highest recipient among the north-eastern states,” he informed.

Khandu said that a two-lane 1,465-kilometre Frontier Highway will be undertaken by MoRTH at an estimated cost of Rs 27,349 crore that will change the road connectivity scenario along the border from Arunachal’s extreme east to west.

“ Being witness to the love and attention by the central and state government for welfare of the soldiers posted at border outposts, the moral of our soldiers is very high. Same is the case with our civilians residing in border areas. They are ready to fight any enemy contingent shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army,” Khandu said.

WATCH VIDEO- Man, Youths Missing from China Border in Arunachal Pradesh yet to Return

On the occasion, Khandu also inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Veer-Aangan’ or courtyard of bravehearts alongside the War Memorial, where the busts of brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the Sino India war are installed besides dedicating to the people a renovated Light and Sound theme park.

He informed that these were part of the first phase of a project initiated by the state government. He expressed optimism that work on the second phase, which has already been approved, will begin soon, which is construction of the Major Bob Khating Memorial.

To mark the occasion, the Army felicitated several local veterans of the 1962 war.

Also present were GOC 4 Corps Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana, GOC 71 Mountain Division Maj Gen Chiranjiv Manju1, GOC 5 Mountain Division Maj Gen L K Singh, Commander 190 Mountain Brigade Brig M N Bandigari, Abott of Tawang Monastery, MLAs Tsering Tashi, Phurpa Tsering, Dongru Siongju, DW Kharma and Kumsu Sidisow, deputy commissioners of Tawang, West Kameng and East Kameng and Zilla Parishad Members.