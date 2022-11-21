Arunachal: Gadum village youth under Mebo organizes drug awareness programme

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In a bid to fight against the growing drug menace in the countryside villages due to ignorance and low literacy rate, the youths of Gadum village under Namsing circle of Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District on Sunday organized a 1st awareness program to spread the ill effect of drug abuse/addiction.

The drug awareness programme was attended by Gongkom Tayeng, Vice-President of District BJP East Siang unit as a Chief Guest and Dr. Oson Borang, Nodal Officer of Drug de-addiction centre (Rehab centre), Pasighat as Guest of Honour which was also attended by PRI leaders and Gaon Burahs of nearby villages also.

While speaking on the occasion, both Gongkom Tayeng and Dr. Oson Borang appreciated the noble effort initiated by team Gadum youths led by Nalo Pao, Youth President and Ojing Regon, Youth Secretary, as an awareness was much needed in that region due to growing cases of youths falling prey to drug addictions in alarming rate.

Gongkom Tayeng, a growing and known youth figure in recent time in the political arena of Mebo Assembly Constituency said to be having close associate with the state top leadership strongly batted for keeping the youths alert and aware from falling prey to drug addiction which is becoming a passion and style among the youths today.

Tayeng advised the educated youths to be more active and alert to protect their fellow youths from the village who are less educated and ignorant by advising and organizing awareness programme time to time to make them aware about the ill-effect of drug addictions which not only ruins the life of youth, but it also ruins the entire society.

He assured the youths of his company and support in fighting against drug menace under Mebo Sub-Division and also advised the Gadum village youths to keep up the spirit of creating more awareness to save youths from drug addictions.

While Dr. Oson Borang as a Nodal Officer of Drug addiction Rehab Centre, Pasighat spoke in length about the side effects of drug addiction and how it is difficult to come back to normalcy after a youth becomes a drug addict. He shared his experience of treating drug addict youths in Rehab centre, Pasighat and how drug addiction ruins the life of a youth and their family members. Dr. Borang urged every youths to stay away from drug addictions at any cost.