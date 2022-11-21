ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tana Hali Tara inaugurates development projects

Tara inaugurated two community halls one each at Boda village and Upper Jumi village, and a Futsal Fitness Sports Ground in Kimin.

November 21, 2022
MLA 14 Doimukh Tana Hali Tara inaugurated a slew of development projects and interacted with the public of Kimin, Boda and Upper Jumi Village.

KIMIN- MLA 14 Doimukh Tana Hali Tara inaugurated a slew of development projects and interacted with the public of Kimin, Boda and Upper Jumi Village. DC Papum Pare Sachin Rana  and other officials were accompanied the local legislator.

Tara inaugurated two community halls one each at Boda village and Upper Jumi village, funded under SIDF and a Futsal Fitness Sports Ground in Kimin funded under the untied fund of the District Administration.

He informed that the Link Road from Boda to Komasiki Village under Kimin Circle has been sanctioned and the tendering process will start soon.

The team also inspected the paddy field erosion area and the middle school at Upper Jumi village.

Later while addressing the youths and public at Upper Jumi village MLA Tana Hali Tara said that “A society will progress only if the youths of the society are progressive and responsible,”

He urged the youths to stay away from drugs stating that “Drugs are a one way ticket to hell and spoils not just an individual life but also the lives of all the family members and amplifies crimes in the society.”

 DC  Sachin Rana, speaking on the occasion called for collective efforts from the public and officers to ensure that the development and the welfare schemes of the government percolates to the people at the last mile.

