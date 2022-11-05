Arunachal: Chowna Mein released Jamuna Bini’s book “When an Adivasi Sings”

NAMSAI- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein during the inaugural ceremony of Arunachal Literary Festival released Jamuna Bini’s book “When an Adivasi Sings”. This is a translation of Jamuna Bini’s Hindi collection of poems “Jab Adivasi Gata Hai” by Dr. Santosh Kumar Sonker.

In his address, Deputy CM appreciated the book as a great achievement. Padmashri Y D Thongchi, Padmashri Mamang Dai, writer of the book, Jamuna Bini, translator Dr Santosh Kumar Sonker, Respected MLA Namsai, some other MLAs were present on dais during release of the book.

Arunachal Literary Festival is being organized by IPR Department of Arunachal Pradesh in District Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh from 3rd November to 5th November, 2022.

The Celebration of literary festival started with inauguration programme on 3rd November which was graced by Deputy CM Chowna Mein as Chief Guest.

In the inaugural ceremony, many great writers, intellectuals from different parts of India and students were present in the hall.