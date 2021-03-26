Arunachal: Alo Libang inaugurates PHC, girls hostel at Rai Balo

GANGTE- Minister Health & Family Welfare, SJETA and WCD Alo Libang today inaugurated PHC and girls hostel here at Rai Balo in Gangte circle amid huge gathering and HoDs and elected PRI leaders and general public of Kra Daadi district.

The PHC under health department at Rai Balo constructed at an estimated cost of Rs, 3.5 Crore by RWD while the 100 boarders girls hostel of SJETA department constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.5 crore constructed by block development has been dedicated for the public service.

Addressing a public function at main ground, Health Minister appeal the general public for best use of government infrastructure. Libang also distributed sweets and sports items to the students community.

Palin-Chambang local MLA and Advisor to dept. of Hydro Power, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh Balo Raja said “My priority is communication and soon my 18 Palin-Chambang assembly constituency will be properly connected with good road as construction of most of the roads in the constituency are in fast track.

Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala urge upon the official to stay and work at their respective place of posting or else strict action will be initiated as per rule.

Director SJETA Yumlam Kaha in his address urge upon the parents to send their wards to school and educate them to become a fine gentleman to serve the society. He also appeal to all to discard hunting and save wildlife for ecological balance.

Director Health Dr. M Lego emphasis the general public to cooperate the health care workers and medical staffs in delivering the better health services to the people.

Kra Daadi DMO Dr. Higio Tama,, Dr. Balo Laxmi, among others also address the gathering. Kradaadi ZPC Charu Menia, SP Dusu Kaling, ADC Charu Nili, Higio Yami, DMO DRCHO Dr. Nani Tanyo, DDSE Hibu Tama, ZPMs, GPMs, GBs, official and officers of Gangte circle and Kra Daadi district and general public were present on the occasion.

Earlier Gangte ZPM Godak Rovi submitted a memorandum demanding posting of specialist doctor and medical equipment at district hospital, Palin, posting of medical officers at Chambang, Gangte, Tarak Lengdi and Yangte PHCs in Kra daadi district, infrastructure development in various PHCs, boundary wall at PHC and Govt. Middle school, Rai Balo.