Arunachal: AKYWA against political colour to Kimin

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ) With Kimin controversy refusing to die down, a high level team led by Education Minister Taba Tedir including MLA Nyamar Karbak, principal home secretary Rajeev Verma, divisional commissioner (west) Kaling Tayeng, DGP R P Upadhaya and IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa as members had visited Kimin on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

However the team of All Kimin Youth Welfare Association (AKYWA) headed by president Gida Kakum and general secretary Giogo Jhony besides Kimin-III ZPM Bamang Yayu, conveyed their strong resentment to the High level team headed by Education Minister Taba Tedir and served a 30-day written ultimatum to settle the issue.

It may be recalled here that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated 12 roads developed by the BRO at Kimin on June 17 which was depicted as Bilgarh in Assam evoking strong protests from various sections of Arunachal.

As the team assured to take up the matter at the highest level, the AKYWA hoped that the initiative of the high level panel would yield the desired result, Karbak further informed.

However, the AKYWA has urged all NGOs, pressure groups, well wishers and media to refrain from lodging any complaint on Kimin giving it a political colour, the representation categorically said.

The high level team members interacted with ITBP & local administrative officers, public and inspected entire area to get overall ground level picture on the issue to report to the state government, Karbak said when asked the reason behind the visit.

However, as appropriate ranking BRO officers did not turn up for interaction, the state government summoned BRO authority by serving a ‘top most priority’ letter on Thursday to attend a meeting with the high level team at Civil Secretariat to interact on the issue.