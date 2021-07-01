Arunachal: Media fraternity deeply mourns journalist Mintu’s untimely death

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh media fraternity has expressed deed shock and sorrow over untimely death of one of its young members, Mintu Tamuli, 32, on Thursday evening.

Reportedly, he was rushed to R K Mission Hospital after he fell down and the doctor “declared him brought dead”. He reportedly died of cardiac arrest. Regrettably, he had lost his mother last year.

He was associated with a number of electronic media organizations, including Frontier TV, News18, Assam NE, Prime Time, Pratidin, Times Now, Arunachal Vision, CDCN and Arunbhoomi besides an active member of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society. Originally hailing from New Rowmari in Assam, Tamuli was born in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Deeply shocked to hear the tragic news of sudden demise of Shri Mintu Tamuli Ji, a young promising journalist from Arunachal. My heartfelt condolences and prayers for comfort to his family during this difficult period. May the soul of departed attain Moksha. Om Shanti,” tweeted Arunachal CM Pema Khandu.

Union MoS Kiren Rijiju, while mourning tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mintu Tamuli, a young reporter of Arunbhoomi, a local Hindi daily of Arunachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

The state media fraternity comprising of Arunachal Press Club, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association said that it has lost a “true son of the soil in heart and spirit”.

While conveying deep sense of condolences to the bereaved family, the media persons prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Arunachal24 also joins mourners. Our deepest condolences and prayers for comfort to his family during this difficult period. May the departed soul rest in peace.