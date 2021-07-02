Arunachal CM and others condole demise of Mintu Tamuli

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply condoled the untimely demise of a young journalist Late Mintu Tamuli, who expired here on Thursday evening due to cardiac arrest.

In his condolence letter to late Mintu’s father, Khandu said “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Late Mintu Tamuli, a young and promising journalist of the state who died yesterday due to cardiac arrest.

Associated with a number of electronic media organisations including Frontier TV, News18 Assam NE, Pratidin Time, Times Now, Arunachal Vision, CDCN, and Arunbhoomi, Late Tamuli was just 32 years of age. Late Tamuli was born and brought up in Arunachal Pradesh while he originally hailed from New Rowmari in Assam,.

I am told, he had lost his mother early this year and I can very well feel the pain the bereaved family members might be going through now.

I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his soul will remain immortal. So would his footsteps and the contributions made to the state and the media fraternity.

I know this would be the most trying times for the family members to cope with the irreparable loss. I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little. Me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with the grieving family and share the pain inflicted by one of the greatest truths of life.

I pray Lord Buddha to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace in heavenly abode.

With deepest condolences!” the message further added.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, it’s president Nabam Tuki and other party officials are also deeply saddened & shocked to learn about the sudden and untimely demise of Mintu Tamuli , who breathed his last due to cardiac arrest on 1st July 2021.

Late Mintu Tamuli was associated with INC party as Designer of APCC Monthly Journal ” Arunachal Pradesh Congress Mirror”.

Late Taumli was a very hard working and committed Journalist of the state, Said APCC president Nabam Tuki.