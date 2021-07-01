Arunachal: Police arrested fisheries assistant director for forgery & cheating

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ) Fisheries Assistant Director Obuk Mije was arrested by police on Wednesday on charges of cheating and forgery, said the person, his close acquaintance, who was victimized by him.

The man on good faith had given Mije Rs five lakh on loan in 2015. But, he did not refund despite repeated approaches. On insistence, Mije had issued a State Bank of India cheque worth Rs seven lakh dated 8th June 2016 but wrote the date as 8th June 2018 below his signature. The cheque was not honoured by the bank as ‘forged’.

Naharlagun police had registered a case (No 95/2021) U/S 420, 467, 468 and 471 IPC on receiving an FIR from the victim and arrested him.

Mije on Thursday had moved his bail application No162/21 in Yupia court of judicial magistrate first class-cum-civil judge Tenzing Metho, who rejected the bail plea and in her order remanded him to police custody for two days and directed the investigating officer to produce him in the court on July 2.

A senior advocate of high court, when contacted, confirming the case said that Mize is a history sheeter as the state government has issued his prosecution order U/S 197 CrPC, 1973 & section 19 of PC Act, 1988 as Bomdila district fisheries development officer for making excess payment against “construction of CC Raceways and other infrastructure facilities for Trout Culture at Govt Fish Farm, Samteng, West Kameng”.

Such a case has surfaced at a time when the present state government is dead against corruption while Chief Minister Pema Khandu has gone on record saying “Perform of perish”.