Arunachal: Khandu cabinet approves creation of 2 adventure promotion instructor posts  

ITANAGAR- The State Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, today came out with some important decisions.

While acknowledging the contributions of Tapi Mra, the first Everester from the state of Arunachal Pradesh and Ms Tine Mena, the first women everester from the state and the Northeast, and in recognition of their pioneering effort and success in the given field, the cabinet today approved creation of two numbers of Adventure Promotion Instructor posts in the department of Youth Affairs as a special case. The Cabinet viewed that the expertise and experience of the duo in the field of mountaineering and adventure sports will benefit lot of aspiring youths who have special interest in this field.

In another important decision, the cabinet formally approved the Arunachal Pradesh Bal Seva Scheme (Scheme for support to children, orphaned in COVID 19 pandemic) which was announced by Chief Minister on 29th May 2021 last.

The Cabinet further approved for renaming Government Institutions in the name of prominent personalities of the state who worked relentlessly for the cause of the people. As such, District Hospital Raga has been renamed as Nido Techi Hospital Raga, while CHC Bhalukpong has been named after Sinam Dususow. Government Middle School, Ompuli will now be known as Nabam Takey Residential School Ompuli.

The State Cabinet later reviewed the status of COVID-19 Pandemic and Vaccination drive in the state. It also enquired on the status of implementation of e-Office and other important IT initiatives. While appreciating the IT department for executing the e-Office project on priority basis, the Cabinet further advised the department to rope in all the left out departments on e-Office at the earliest.