Arunachaal: APST bus reaches Anini 73-yrs after independence to create history

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ) : With Indo-China standoff continuing in Galwan Valley of Ladakh since May 5 last year, history has been created in Arunachal Pradesh with an APST bus reaching Lower Dibang Valley district headquarters Anini, along China border on January 15 last, 73 years after India’s independence, and return only on Monday, Roing station superintendent Obang Tagu told Arunachal24 over telephone on Sunday.

This hilly state, geographically 14th largest in India, with tough terrain has been posing challenges for development for want of road communication. Thus, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has created a milestone in May 2018 by building strategic road upto Taksing along Indo-China border in Upper Siang district.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu twitted:”Sea change is visible under PM Narendra Modi Ji. First time after 73 years of India’s independence, a Govt bus reached Anini near Indo-Tibet (China) border by travelling 233km along the double-lane highway in the remote border district.

Sea of change visible under PM @narendramodi Ji. First time in 73 years of India’s independence, a govt bus has reached #Anini #DibangValley near Indo-Tibet (China) border. A Roing-Anini(233km) bus service was flagged off today as 2-lane highway reaches remote border district. pic.twitter.com/x4g4LfXXJI — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 15, 2021

The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport (APST) bus, flagged off by BJP MLA Mopi Mihu from Upper Dibang Valley district headquarters Roing, had travelled 233-km en-route Tiawri Gaon, Mayudia, Hunli, Desali road, Tinali old, Bottishi, Arzoo, Angolin, Etali, Akobe and Ambolin, Tagu said.

The bus, introduced on January 11 by the APST, would be plying to and fro Anini and Roing regularly. It would leave from Roing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while from, Anini on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday for the convenience of the passengers, he said. The travelling time could be 11 to 12 hours, APST staff M L Sharma said.

It may be recalled that Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had transgressed into Indian territory in Upper Dibang Valley, a few km away from Anini on September 22, 2018, leading to standoff for few hours between the Indian soldiers but retreated after realizing their mistake. This was due to lack of border pillars and fencing to demarcate the international border physically.