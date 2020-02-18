Amit Shah to visit Arunachal, take part in Statehood Day Celebration

New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday to attend the 34th Statehood Day celebration and launch a number of projects related to industry and roads, officials said.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the new headquarters of the Arunachal Pradesh police, they added.

The home minister will be attending the 34th Statehood Day function in Itanagar on February 20, an official of his ministry said on Tuesday.

Shah will launch the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment Policy, 2020 and inaugurate the Joram Koloriang Road being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), he added.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, will also attend the Statehood Day function.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Till 1972, it was known as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA).

It gained the Union Territory status on January 20, 1972 and was renamed as Arunachal Pradesh.

Source: PTI