Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik takes over as AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command

SHILLONG- Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik . AVSM, VM assumed charge as Air Officer Commanding In Chief of the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force on 03 Oct 2021.

The Air Marshal was commissioned into the Fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on 08 June 1984. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla , Defence Services Staff College and College of Air Warfare . A fighter combat leader, he has more than 2500 hours of accident free fighter flying on various types of aircraft.

The Air Officer has tenanted a number of important appointments including command of a frontline fighter base, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence) and Commandant, College of Air Warfare. Before assuming Command of Eastern Air Command, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer at Headquarter, Central Air Command.

The Air Officer flew many live bombing missions during Kargil conflict for which he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) .For his distinguished service of exceptional order , he was awarded Ati Vishist Seva Medal in January 2020.